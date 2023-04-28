James Harden's future with the Philadelphia 76ers is uncertain and a return to the Houston Rockets could be on the cards.

Unsurprisingly, it looks like James Harden will have a point to prove in the playoffs. The Philadelphia 76ers haven't given up on him yet, but things could change if he once again fails to help the team challenge for the championship.

Last year, Harden left a lot to be desired as the Sixers failed to get past the Eastern Conference semifinals for the second straight season. The team decided to run things back, but the latest word on the street is that they could make a different decision if nothing changes this time.

Harden has been heavily linked with a potential return to Houston, who stopped being a playoff contender the day he left for the Brooklyn Nets. According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Rockets could surrender young talent to bring him back.

Rumor: Rockets could trade Jalen Green for James Harden or other star

(Transcript via Yahoo! Sports)

"Houston’s long-rumored potential reunion with Harden, the 76ers guard who holds a player option for 2023-24, in addition to the Rockets’ chances at landing other primary free agents and top-billing trade targets this offseason, were repeated themes throughout Houston’s conversations with coaching candidates, sources said. Middleton has been another potential target discussed throughout the Rockets’ coaching search, sources said.

"Udoka spent time with Harden as an assistant during the All-Star guard’s first season in Brooklyn. And Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown, whom rival executives are closely monitoring as he becomes extension eligible this summer, has been one of Udoka’s most public supporters after Boston suspended the coach following an improper relationship with a Celtics staffer. The Rockets, sources said, also addressed the idea of including second-year guard Jalen Green, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, as part of a package for acquiring established star talent."

James Harden's future in Philly may hinge on playoffs performance

According to Woj, all options seem to be on the table for Harden at this point. Houston would welcome him with open arms, while the Sixers would wait until the end of the playoffs to make a decision.

"James Harden's future is very unclear in Philadelphia," Wojnarowski said on his podcast. "Houston is very much in play for him. And I think a lot may depend on [whether] they make a run and win and it's easy to pay him long-term big money, or he just wants to be in Houston. Win or lose he goes, or it's dependent on the team's success."

Harden's talent is undeniable, but his lack of success in the playoffs is a huge stain in his otherwise great résumé. He left Houston aiming to win in Brooklyn, but left for Philly shortly after for the same reason. Will he have to go back to the Rockets to try and win that elusive ring?