Not so long ago, the Toronto Raptors were considered a playoff lock around the NBA. But those days seem long gone, and they're expected to break their roster up ahead of the trade deadline.

Notably, there's no shortage of talent up north, so GM Masai Ujiri might get multiple first-round picks for some of their stars. Players like Gary Trent Jr., Pascal Siakam, and Fred VanVleet could be moved.

With the All-Star break zooming in and multiple teams looking to make moves, Raptors star OG Anunoby could fetch the most attention. Here, we discuss three potential destinations for him.

NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Potential Landing Spots For OG Anunoby

3. Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers failed to trade for Kyrie Irving, but they're reportedly still looking to shop Russell Westbrook. So, they could shock the world by including those first-round picks and luring OG Anunoby.

The Raptors are reportedly asking for at least three first-round picks for their defensive star. But the prospect of getting Westbrook's salary off their books, plus some young players like Max Christie and Austin Reaves, could help.

2. Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns have been linked to nearly every single player ahead of the trade deadline. They wanted to trade for Kyrie and are reportedly still trying to get Kevin Durant, but they might not be able to pull that off.

Still, the Suns could make a very interesting offer for Anunoby. Not only they have plenty of future first-round picks, but they also have Jae Crowder, Chris Paul, Cam Johnson, and even Deandre Ayton as potential trade chips.

1. Memphis Grizzlies

According to oddsmakers, the Memphis Grizzlies are leading the race to land Anunoby, and that should be a scary thought for the rest of the league. They're an up-and-coming, hard-fighting team, and he could get them over the top.

The Grizzlies are in control of multiple first-round picks, and have enough young players to make any deal work with the Raptors. Anunoby alongside Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, and Jaren Jackson Jr., would give them arguably the best defensive starting five in the league.