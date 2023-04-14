With Damian Lillard reportedly considering his future with the Portland Trail Blazers, we take a look at the three teams that would make the most sense for him.

For years, everybody around NBA circles has urged Damian Lillard to just leave the Portland Trail Blazers. He even claimed that LeBron James recruited him to join the Los Angeles Lakers last season.

Lillard has always vowed to stay loyal to Rip City, the fans, and the organization. Even if that means retiring without winning an NBA championship. That has led to criticism and mockery among the fans.

Nonetheless, it seems like Lillard is finally reaching a breaking point. He recently claimed that he's not interested in playing for a rebuilding team, so let's take a look at the three franchises that could realistically make a run at him.

NBA Rumors: Potential Landing Spots For Damian Lillard

3. Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid can do wonders with an elite playmaker by his side, just like he showed this season. But James Harden might not be in Philly beyond this year, so they need to act quickly to find a replacement.

The prospect of having two 30+ points per game scorers has to be quite appealing for the Philadelphia 76ers. Also, Tyrese Maxey could stay dominating with the second unit and learn some tricks from Dame.

2. Los Angeles Clippers

It would be ironic to see Lillard teaming up with former arch-rival Paul George, who he accused of 'running from the grind.' But if they can bury the hatchet, then the Los Angeles Clippers would be an obvious fit.

The Clippers were looking for a floor-spacing and floor-general point guard before signing Russell Westbrook. Lillard would be an upgrade over this version of Russ, and a better fit next to Kawhi Leonard.

1. Miami Heat

The Miami Heat nearly traded Kyle Lowry this season, and the need for a better option at the PG spot has become evident. Lillard is a much better shooter, scorer, and passer, albeit a lesser defender.

Moreover, Lillard is the kind of hard-nosed competitor who'll always leave it all on the court, so he's an obvious fit next to Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Heat Culture. He's the star Pat Riley has been craving for years.