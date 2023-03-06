With plenty of options to choose from, it seems like Derek Carr has already made up his mind about his next destination.

The NFL new year is just around the corner, so it's just a matter of time before we see old faces in new places. And, of course, Derek Carr will be one of the most sought-after players early in the off-season.

Carr would be a huge upgrade at the QB position for most quarterback-needy teams right now. Even after being cut by the Las Vegas Raiders, he should still gauge plenty of league-wide interest in the days to come.

However, those teams that are still looking to make a run at him might not even get another chance. As, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Carrcan already envision himself playing for one team.

Derek Carr Leaning To Sign With Jets

"While the Panthers and Saints remain in the conversation for Derek Carr, the former Pro Bowl quarterback has a slight lean toward the Jets as his next home as of now, per source. Nothing is final, but Jets -- who are linked to Aaron Rodgers -- have made an impression," Fowler tweeted.

Jets Are Still Waiting For Rodgers

Still, with the Jets reportedly looking to make a run at Aaron Rodgers as well, Mike Florio of ProFootball Talk reports that we cannot jump to conclusions, as they might still prefer the multi-time MVP over him.

(Transcript via Mike Florio — ProFootballTalk)

"Whether the Jets have a lean, slight or otherwise, toward Carr remains to be seen. Many believe New York is waiting to see whether Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will decide: (1) not to retire; (2) not to play for the Packers; and (3) to play for the Jets.

Carr was cut on February 14, nearly three weeks ago. The new league year begins in 10 days. At that point, free agents become available to be signed, and trades can be finalized.

For now, however, Rodgers seems to be the first domino to fall in the veteran quarterback market. The question is whether Carr will wait to see what happens with the Jets, or whether he’ll sign with the Saints and Panthers at a time when the Jets — owned by a Big Pharma heir — will lure a player who not long ago suggested that Big Pharma is the root of the bad things that people in the media are saying about him."

The next few days will be key to knowing who's going where. Rodgers hasn't made up his mind yet — or at least he hasn't made an announcement about his future — so he could still force Carr to make another choice.