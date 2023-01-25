While Draymond Green’s future in Golden State remains uncertain, the Warriors should be worried about another contract situation too.

Last season, the Warriors proved their doubters wrong. When many thought the glory days in Golden State were part of the past, the Dubs went on to win their fourth NBA championship in eight years.

The trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green did it again, extending the team’s legacy in American sports. However, the end could be over soon since Green has yet to sign a new deal with the Warriors.

While the veteran star still has enough left in the tank to deserve an extension, the team has to evaluate how to stay competitive while developing young talent. But Green wouldn’t be the only key member they might lose this offseason, since GM Bob Myers is also running out of contract.

Warriors might lose GM Bob Myers in the offseason

According to a story published on The Athletic by Anthony Slater, Marcus Thompson II, and Sam Amick, leaving the Warriors in the offseason could be a realistic possibility for Myers:

“As the clock ticks and extension talks remain flat, many around Bob Myers are wondering whether – and even predicting that – his days with the Warriors are about to run out. That outcome would present some critical questions: Why? What could be next? What kind of ripple effects would it have on the Warriors?”

The report claims Myers seeks a compensation that reflects his contribution to the team’s successes in recent years, therefore becoming the highest-paid or at least one of the most expensive general managers in the league.

While Warriors owner Joe Lacob said Myers is already among the three highest-paid executives, the report suggests Myers has actually five or seven GMs above him. It wouldn’t be strange if he asks for bigger bucks to stay, as other teams will probably be glad to meet his demands.