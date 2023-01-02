Oklahoma City Thunder will face Boston Celtics in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The locals Oklahoma City come on a losing streak of two consecutive losses, which has moved them a little away from the 10th place for which they are fighting. However, at the moment they are four victories behind the Utah Jazz, who for the moment are taking the last place in the Play-in. The Thunder need victories to get close.

In the case of the Boston Celtics, they continue as the leaders of the Eastern Conference and the team with the best record in the NBA: no less than 26-11. However, in his last 10 games his numbers have not been as good as in the rest of the regular season. They are 5-5 and come from losing to the Denver Nuggets, so they will look to recover.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Boston Celtics: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Live stream: FuboTV

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Boston Celtics: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Boston Celtics: Storylines

These two rivals will meet for the second and final time this regular season. The first game was held on November 14, 2022, and on that occasion the Boston Celtics defeated the Thunder 126-122. This second duel will undoubtedly be interesting as both teams fight to achieve different goals.

How to Watch or Live Stream Oklahoma City Thunder vs Boston Celtics in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Oklahoma City Thunder and Boston Celtics to be played this Tuesday, January 3 at the Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: BSOK.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Boston Celtics: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers already have their favorites for this game. These are the odds according to DraftKings: the favorites are the Boston Celtics with -360 odds, while the odds for the Oklahoma City Thunder to win are +295.

DraftKings Oklahoma City Thunder +295 Boston Celtics -360

*Odds via DraftKings

