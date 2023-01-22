Orlando Magic will face Boston Celtics for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Boston Celtics will visit Orlando Magic in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

It will be a game between the extremes of the standings. On one side will be the Boston Celtics, who are in first place not only in the Eastern Conference, but with the best record in the entire NBA. Nothing less than 35-12. They also have 9 consecutive wins and are 9-1 in their last 10.

And they have an excellent chance to get to 10 in a row since their opponents are one of the weaker teams in the regular season. The Orlando Magic have a 17-29 record which is the 3rd worst record in the East and the 5th worst in the entire league. It looks like it will be another season of tanking for the Florida franchise.

Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics: Match Information

Date: Monday, January 23, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics: Storylines

The game that these two rivals will play will be the fourth and last in this regular season. Curiously, of the first three, two were victories for the Orlando Magic (on October 22 and December 18 by 126-120 and 95-92, respectively) and 1 for the Boston Celtics (on December 16 by 117- 109). The Florida team leads the series 2-1.

Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers haven't revealed their favorites for this game yet, but they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. However, the Boston Celtics will surely be chosen as favorites.

