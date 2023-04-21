The Memphis Grizzlies have made a name for themselves for their trash-talking and tough attitude. They're an up-and-coming team looking to become the NBA's next dynasty, but they need to get past the Los Angeles Lakers first.

Notably, though, the attention won't be on the Grizzlies' best player when these teams meet again for Game 3. Instead, people will be looking at whether Dillon Brooks can put his money where his mouth is.

Brooks taunted LeBron James by stating that he doesn't care about him, adding that he's only going to respect a player once he puts up 40 points on him. That's why Stephen A. Smith believes it's time to make a statement.

Stephen A. Smith Says LeBron Needs To 'Bust Dillon Brooks' After Disrespectful Comments

“When you chirp like Dillon Brooks chirped last night, you gotta bust his a**,” Smith said on First Take. “You literally gotta do that. I’m not talking about Games 4, 5, 6, 7 [and] winning the series. I’m talking about in a game where you make a statement, and you remind him who the hell you are. And this is one of those moments if you are LeBron James."

"I’m not telling him to ignore the team; I’m not telling him to ignore strategy; I’m not telling him just go out there and jack up shots. I’m saying you can be LeBron doing what you normally do to win while busting his you know what in the process," the analyst added.

LeBron is an unstoppable force of nature when he drives to the rim, and he's actually found plenty of success going against Brooks, so we fully expect him to remind him who he is the next time they set foot on the court. You poked the bear, Brooks, now deal with it.