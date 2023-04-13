The Golden State Warriors got the matchup they wanted. Their NBA playoffs run will start with a trip to Sacramento for a date with the third-seeded Sacramento Kings in the ultimate battle for Northern California.

The Kings were one of the most surprising teams in the league this season. Led by former Warriors assistant Mike Brown, they have more than enough firepower to go the distance in the playoffs.

That's why Stephen Curry and the Dubs know they need to be wary of this team. They're favored by Las Vegas to beat them in the first round, but they cannot overlook what they achieved this season.

Stephen Curry Shares His Thoughts On The Sacramento Kings

"Playing Sacramento, they’re a great team, they’ve had an amazing season," Curry said. "It’s going to take everything to beat them four times, especially starting on the road, but we love the opportunity in front of us."

"You have to assume they're going to stay true to their DNA, and that made them successful," Curry added. "It's what we do. Going into a playoff series, those adjustments happen based on how each game kind of unfolds. Even in-game adjustments based on certain momentum waves and all that.

"We love the playoff atmosphere and all of that. But you don't really try to outsmart yourself going into the series. It's just being prepared and knowledgeable about what they do well," Steph concluded.

This is going to be a first-round matchup for the ages, that's for sure. Both fan bases and teams know each other pretty well, and it's hard to predict who'll end up on top, regardless of the Warriors' playoff experience.