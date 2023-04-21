Stephen Curry wants everybody to know that the Golden State Warriors will never go down without a fight, even if they're undermanned.

The Golden State Warriors desperately craved a win at home. The Sacramento Kings had them against the ropes with back-to-back wins, and they weren't going to have Draymond Green on the floor, who was suspended.

Green has faced plenty of criticism and backlash lately for his involvement in several altercations throughout his career. In fact, the league openly admitted that the suspension was due to his history, and not for the stomp per se.

That's why Stephen Curry wanted to put the word out there that the reigning champions aren't done yet. He sent the Kings and their doubters a stern reminder of who they are, citing their winning history.

Stephen Curry Wants Fan To Know They're Not Done After Game 3 Win Over Kings

"It's a lot of distraction and noise around the series," Curry said. "Losing both games up there was a tough way to start. We wanted to come home with some good focus and then you get that call that he's suspended."

"It's a tough blow but yesterday at practice we had really good energy understanding what the mission was and understanding that we couldn't change anything about the decision we thought was wrong but if we could come out and win tonight and change the momentum of the series, it gives us an opportunity to make it about basketball and that was Draymond's message the whole time. We did what we was supposed to do; they say Draymond's got a history, so do we," the guard added.

Curry isn't the one to talk a lot or too often, but he's proven to be a cold-blooded assassin. He rose to the occassion again on Thursday night with a 36-point piece, and the Dubs are now back in business, so the rest of the league better be scared.