Even though many believe the golden years of this Warriors’ team are coming to an end, Steve Kerr made it clear that Golden State’s run of success is not done.

When it comes to the greatest basketball teams of all time, the Warriors will definitely find themselves on that list. From 2015, the Dubs haven’t gotten tired of writing history. When it looked like they were done, they made sure to prove that wrong last season.

However, everyone knows that, sooner or later, all good things come to an end. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green still make a powerful combo, but many wonder for how long they’ll continue to succeed. Besides, Green could be leaving the Bay area soon.



While fans enjoy the moment, it’s normal to wonder what will be next. Fortunately for them, head coach Steve Kerr is convinced this is not the Warriors’ last dance. He knows a thing or two about it from his playing days, and Kerr believes these Warriors still have a lot left in the tank.

Steve Kerr says Warriors will keep on winning

“This is not ‘The Last Dance,'” Kerr said, via The Athletic. “That was made clear in Chicago (back in 1997), that that was going to be it, Phil was done and everybody’s contracts were up. That was going to be it. That’s not the case here at all.

“I know that Joe (Lacob) would love to keep this thing going. He’s been incredible in his financial commitment to keep this team strong and relevant for a decade. He’s always committed to that. So I think there’s a really good possibility that we keep things going here.”

Kerr’s words are definitely refreshing for a fan base that may be concerned about the future, since their biggest stars aren’t getting any younger. But don’t worry, cause it looks like the Warriors plan to keep it going.