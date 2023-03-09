All-time great scorer Kevin Durant can't seem to catch a break, and that's just terrible news for the new-look Phoenix Suns.

The Phoenix Suns pulled off one of the most impactful trades this game has ever seen. They managed to land Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets, giving up a valuable young piece like Mikal Bridges in the operation.

Bridges has taken a major leap forward since arriving in Brooklyn. But as good as he is, Durant is a future first-ballot Hall of Famer and the kind of guy that could take them over the hump in no time.

However, that's only possible if he's healthy, and that hasn't been the case thus far. In fact, after just three games with his new team, KD was ruled out with another injury, and reports state that he might even be done for the regular season.

Kevin Durant Could Miss The Season

(Transcript via Greg Moore — Arizona Republic)

"The Suns defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 132-101 without Durant, but the absence of their newly acquired superstar created a cloud of concern with the playoffs looming.

The Arizona Republic has learned that there is concern within the organization that Durant has a grade 2 sprain, which would keep him out for between four and six weeks.

Phoenix’s regular season finale is April 9, meaning it’s possible Durant could miss the remainder of the regular season and potentially the start of the playoffs.

Durant has played only three games with Phoenix since arriving with the team in a trade with Brooklyn on Feb. 9. The Suns are 3-0 with Durant in the lineup. He had been expected to make his home debut on Wednesday."

Of course, the Suns want KD on the floor for the playoffs, not the regular season. But this could take a big impact on their seeding, not to mention the fact that he might still not be ready to play when they make the playoffs.

Durant isn't getting any younger, and this is why several teams were hesitant to give up multiple assets for him last offseason. He can't seem to stay healthy anymore, and he may not have that many miles left at this point.