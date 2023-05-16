The future of multiple teams will depend on what their top stars decide during the free agency, they are the only ones who can make the decision to sign another year or go to a new city.

The 2022-2023 NBA season is coming to an end, the regular season was exciting and the playoffs since they began never stopped offering electrifying games.

But things will be different in the upcoming 2023-2024 season where some top names like Kyrie Irving, Kevin love, Fred VanVleet and others are expected to decide their future before the preseason.

Some top players had a good season like James Harden who was considered key for the Philadelphia 76ers to reach the postseason.

Who are the top 10 NBA free agents in 2023?

Most of the free agents want to improve their contracts and it is very likely that they will renegotiate their future with their current team but in case of not reaching an agreement they could choose to play in another city.

1.James Harden (76ers)

2. Chris Middleton (Bucks)

3. Draymond Green (Warriors)

4. Fred VanVleet (Raptors)

5.Kevin Love (Heat)

6. Kristaps Porzingis (Wizards)

7.Nikola Vucevic (Bulls)

8. Kyrie Irving (Mavericks)

9. Russell Westbrook (Clippers)

10. D'Angelo Russell (Lakers)

Money plays a fundamental role in the decision of a free agent, but there is also the factor of reaching the postseason and being able to win an NBA ring.