Boston Celtics will visit Toronto Raptors in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

It is always a pleasure to watch the Boston Celtics. This season they seem determined to achieve what eluded them in the 2022 finals. They have a 34-12 record, the best in the Eastern Conference and the entire NBA, they also have 8 wins in a row and of course they will seek to extend that streak.

Their rivals are still in the fight for the Play-in positions. At the moment they are in the 11th position, one victory behind the Chicago Bulls, the last to qualify, although they also have 2 more losses. They need victories to get closer to the Illinois franchise in that fight for the precious 10th place.

Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics: Match Information

Date: Saturday, January 21, 2023

Time: 5:00 PM (ET)

Location: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada

Live stream: FuboTV

Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics: Storylines

The game that these two rivals will play at the Scotiabank Arena will be the second of four that they must play against each other this regular season. The first of them took place on December 5 and on that occasion was a 116-110 victory for the Boston Celtics.

How to Watch or Live Stream Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics be played this Saturday, January 21 at the Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: TSN.

Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not given their favorites for this game yet, but they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. However, it is more than clear that the favorites are the Boston Celtics, the best team in the regular season.

