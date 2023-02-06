According to coach Steve Kerr, the Golden State Warriors might be forced to play without their best player for way longer than they can afford to.

It's been a tough season for the Golden State Warriors. Despite Stephen Curry playing some of the best basketball in his career, the reigning champions have flirted with .500 basketball throughout most of the year.

Their second unit has failed to live up to the expectations, and the young players are still a ways away from being steady contributors to their rotation. That only puts more pressure on their aging starters.

And to make things even worse, it seems like they won't have their best player on the floor for the next weeks, as Curry just suffered a leg injury during their narrow win over Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

NBA News: Steph Curry Will Be Out Indefinitely

"I didn't know those ligaments existed,'' Steve Kerr told ESPN. "I think the main thing is he's going to be out for a little bit. We're going to reevaluate in a few days. And the good news is, he's going to be back. We don't exactly know when, but it's not an injury that's going to keep him out for the season. He's going to come back this season and hopefully sooner rather than later.''

"We just got through a stretch without him ... and held our own,'' the coach added. "We know we can hold our own now. We went through this last year when he missed, I think, the final 10 games of the season or so and obviously went on a great run in the playoffs. We have some experience with this, and we're confident that we can keep things going and be where we want to be by the end of the year.''

The Dubs have no margin for error right now. They're sitting at the ninth spot in the Western Conference with a 27-26 record, so the veterans will need to step up big time to keep them in playoff contention while Steph is out.