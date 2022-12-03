Los Angeles Lakers will visit Washington Wizards in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Washington Wizards will play against Los Angeles Lakers at the Capital One Arena in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The locals come from two consecutive losses (113-107 against the Brooklyn Nets, and 117-116 against the Charlotte Hornets) and, of course, they are looking to break that negative streak, especially now that they are playing at home. They have an 11-12 record, which leaves them in 10th place, so they would be in the Play-in zone for now, but a loss could change that.

The Lakers appear to be starting to improve their numbers after a disastrous start to the regular season. Their win/loss balance is still negative, 9-12, but certainly much better than at the start. In fact, they have two consecutive victories against the Portland Trail Blazers and the Milwaukee Bucks, and of course, they want to extend that streak.

Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Information

Date: Sunday, December 4, 2022

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: Capital One Arena, Washington DC

Live stream: FuboTV

Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Lakers: Storylines

The game that these two rivals will play at the Capital One Arena will be the first of the two that they will play against each other in this regular season. Both have negative records and are fighting for the last positions in the Play-in, so a victory will be essential for them.

How to Watch or Live Stream Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Lakers in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Lakers to be played on Sunday, December 4 at the Capital One Arena, Washington DC will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here. Other options: NBCS-DC.

Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this game. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Washington Wizards are the favorites with -140 odds, while a Los Angeles Lakers’ victory would result in a +120 payout.

DraftKings Washington Wizards -140 Los Angeles Lakers +120

*Odds via DraftKings

