The closing of a great weekend will have as its main course The All-Star Game

It is the most awaited moment by all the fans. The game that brings together the best players in the league in a game that stands out precisely for the quality of its participants. None other than the All-Star Game, the main event of All-Star weekend, who will take place after the All-Star Pre-Game Concert.

In this case, it will be the 72nd edition of this traditional NBA game. On this occasion, Team LeBron and Team Giannis will face each other. The coaches who will lead Team LeBron (Western Conference) and Team Giannis (Eastern Conference) will be: Michael Malone (Denver Nuggets) and Joe Mazzulla (Boston Celtics).

When will NBA All-Star Game be played?

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game will start at the Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah this Sunday, February 19 at 8:00 PM (ET).

NBA All-Star Game: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch NBA All-Star Game

The NBA All-Star Game will be broadcast in the United States on: TNT; while the live stream will be on: TNT app.

