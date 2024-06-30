Mexico have a lot of scenarios in play if they lose, win or tie with Ecuador in the Copa America 2024.

What happens if Mexico lose, win or tie with Ecuador today in Copa America 2024?

Mexico had a very disappointing Qatar 2022 World Cup as they failed to reach the Round of 16 for the first time in more than two decades. The famous Tri couldn’t get a win against Poland and suffered a crushing loss with Argentina thanks to an unforgettable goal by Lionel Messi.

Now, history might repeat itself in the Copa America 2024. Mexico started the tournament with a 1-0 over Jamaica, but then Venezuela surprised them at Los Angeles.

That shocking 1-0 defeat puts coach Jaime Lozano in the hot seat. Although there are many scenarios in final game facing Ecuador, it looks like an uphill battle trying to advance to the quarterfinals.

What happens if Mexico lose to Ecuador in Copa America 2024?

If Mexico lose today against Ecuador in Copa America 2024, they will be eliminated of the tournament. Venezuela and Ecuador would advance as the top two places of Group B producing a major upset.

What happens if Mexico win over Ecuador in Copa America 2024?

If Mexico beat Ecuador, they will clinch a ticket to the quarterfinals. Then, the Mexican squad would have to wait the result between Venezuela and Jamaica to find out if they advance as first or second place.

To achieve that, Jamaica have to defeat Venezuela by many goals to produce a tie at 6 points. It’s important to remember that the first place of Group B will face Canada in the quarterfinals, while the second place gets a tremendous challenge next Thursday at Houston with Argentina.

What happens if Mexico tie with Ecuador in Copa America 2024?

If Mexico tie with Ecuador, they’re also eliminated from Copa America 2024. Although both teams would finish the group stage with four points, Ecuador have a better goal difference. That’s why, only a win works for Mexico at Glendale.