The United States face Uruguay in Matchday 3 clash of the 2024 Copa America group stage. American fans, get ready for all the excitement—here's your complete guide on when, where, and how to watch or live stream this must-see match.

USA are set to face off against Uruguay in a crucial Matchday 3 showdown of the 2024 Copa America group stage. To catch all the excitement and stay updated on the when, where, and how to watch or live stream, be sure to tune in to ViX Premium. For just $4.99, you can enjoy every moment of this match and cheer on Team USA as they battle for moving to the next stage.

In a high-stakes showdown, two teams are battling for qualification. Uruguay, despite their commanding 3-1 victory over Panama and a 5-0 thrashing of Bolivia, still face a slim mathematical chance of elimination. This unlikely scenario would require an improbable sequence of lopsided outcomes.

Darwin Nunez and his squad only need a draw to secure the top spot, but they’ll be pushing for a win to seal the deal. The United States, on the other hand, have a tougher road ahead. They must not only clinch a victory—ideally by a substantial margin—but also rely on Bolivia to prevent Panama from securing a win.

When will the USA vs Uruguay match be played?

USA are set to face Uruguay in a highly anticipated 2024 Copa America group stage clash on Monday, July 1st. The match is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 PM (ET).

USA vs Uruguay: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch USA vs Uruguay in the USA

The United States face a challenging path to the quarterfinals with a high-stakes matchup against a tough Uruguay team. To catch all the live action, make sure you’re subscribed to ViX Premium in the U.S., with plans starting at just $4.99!

The 2024 Copa America is shaping up to be the premier summer viewing event in the U.S., showcasing the continent’s top teams and players from June 20 to July 14. ViX Premium holds the exclusive broadcasting rights for all 32 Copa America 2024 games, featuring Spanish commentary. Don’t miss out this USA vs. Uruguay matchup.

Other broadcasting options: Fubo, TUDN, Univision NOW, Fox Sports.