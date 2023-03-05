Boston Celtics will visit Cleveland Cavaliers for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Cleveland Cavaliers will play against Boston Celtics in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers online free on FuboTV]

Boston Celtics finally had relief in their fight for the top positions in the standings. The Milwaukee Bucks lost after a long winning streak. Now the Massachusetts team has the chance, with a victory, to retake first place, so they will go in search of it.

Although it will not be easy at all since their rivals will be the Cleveland Cavaliers, the fourth best teams in the Eastern Conference. With a 40-26 record, they are just one win behind the Philadelphia 76ers (although with 4 more losses) and they will look to surpass them and get closer to the first two places.

When will Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers be played?

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio this Monday, March 6 at 7:00 PM (ET).

Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: BSOH.

