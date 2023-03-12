Boston Celtics will visit Houston Rockets for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Houston Rockets and Boston Celtics will face each other in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

Interesting duel will take place in the Eastern Conference. On the one hand there will be one of the best teams of the season, the Boston Celtics, who were the leaders for a large part of the regular season, although they recently lost that place to the Milwaukee Bucks and of course they are looking to recover it.

And they have an excellent chance to do it since their rivals are one of the worst teams of the season and they don't even have a chance to fight for the Play-in anymore- The Houston Rockets currently have the worst record in the Western Conference and it's clear that this season is tanking for them.

When will Boston Celtics vs Houston Rockets be played?

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center, Houston, Texas this Monday, March 13 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Boston Celtics vs Houston Rockets: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Houston Rockets

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBCS-BOS.

