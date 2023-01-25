Boston Celtics will meet with New York Knicks at TD Garden in Cleveland in the regular 2022-2023 NBA Season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this NBA game in the US.
This will be their 487th regular-season game. The Boston Celtics are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 300 direct duels to this day, while the New York Knicks have celebrated a triumph in 186 matches so far.
Their last meeting took place on November 5, 2022, and it ended in a 133-118 win for the Celtics away in New York. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again in the 2022-2023 NBA season.
Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks: Date
The 2022-23 NBA regular season game between Boston Celtics and New York Knicks will be played on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at TD Garden in Boston.
Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks: Time by State in the US
ET: 7:30 PM
CT: 6:30 PM
MT: 5:30 PM
PT: 4:30 PM
TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks in NBA 2022-23
The match to be played between Boston Celtics and New York Knicks in the regular NBA 2022/23 season, will be broadcast on NBA League Pass, TNT, TNT Web in the United States.