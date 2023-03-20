Boston Celtics will visit Sacramento Kings for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Sacramento Kings will receive Boston Celtics in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

It will undoubtedly be a duel of enormous interest, since two of the best teams in the regular season will face each other looking to get as high as possible in the few games that still remain to be played in the regular season. On the local side, with a record of 43-27, they still do not have their presence in the Playoffs assured, but it is very likely that they can get it soon.

It will be their first postseason appearance in 16 years, so fans have a lot of faith in this team that still needs to keep winning. Their rivals are the Boston Celtics, who are still fighting for leadership of the Eastern Conference. The difference with the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks is small, but there are few games left and they need to win everything possible if they want to be leaders.

When will Boston Celtics vs Sacramento Kings be played?

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California will take place this Tuesday, March 21 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Boston Celtics vs Sacramento Kings: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Sacramento Kings

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings can be watched in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBA TV.

