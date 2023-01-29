Brooklyn Nets will face Los Angeles Lakers for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free.

Los Angeles Lakers will visit Brooklyn Nets in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States. In the US, you can enjoy all the action of this game on FuboTV (free trial).

The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off a tough, but predictable loss to the Boston Celtics. His record is now 23-27 and more and more it is shown that it is not enough with the enormous level of LeBron James to be able to fight above. At the moment, they have moved away from 10th place and need to win to get close.

They will not have it easy since their rivals are one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. The Brooklyn Nets are currently 4th, only 2 victories behind the second, the Philadelphia 76ers. They need to follow cattle in order to get close to them.

Brooklyn Nets vs Los Angeles Lakers: Date

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers will be played at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York this Monday, January 30 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Brooklyn Nets vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Brooklyn Nets vs Los Angeles Lakers

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBA TV.

