Brooklyn Nets will play against New York Knicks for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free.

New York Knicks will visit Brooklyn Nets for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States. In the US, you can enjoy all the action of this game on FuboTV (free trial).

An interesting duel will take place in the Eastern Conference when two teams fighting for Playoff positions face each other. On the local side, they have two consecutive defeats and that has made them lose positions in the standings. With a 29-19 record, they are in 4th position although they should not be neglected as the Cavaliers and Heat are close behind.

On the New York Knick side, for the moment they are in 7th position, with a record of 27-23, the same number of victories as the Heat, but one more loss. They have two victories in a row and of course they want to extend the streak and get back in qualifying positions for the Playoffs.

Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks: Date

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks be played at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York this Saturday, January 28 at 5:30 PM (ET).

Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:30 PM

CT: 4:30 PM

MT: 3:30 PM

PT: 2:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ABC.

