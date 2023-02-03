Brooklyn Nets will receive Washington Wizards for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free.

The locals come from a painful defeat against the Boston Celtics. They had an excellent chance to close the gap on the Eastern Conference leaders by facing them head-on, but ultimately lost 139-96. Now they will seek to recover and try to continue fighting for the top positions.

They will not have an easy game, since their rivals will be the Washington Wizards, who come with a 6-win streak that allowed them to leave the last places and enter the Play-in zone. Of course, now he will seek to continue climbing positions, for which it is necessary to prolong the winning streak.

Brooklyn Nets vs Washington Wizards: Date

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards will be played at the Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York this Saturday, February 4 at 6:00 PM (ET).

Brooklyn Nets vs Washington Wizards: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Brooklyn Nets vs Washington Wizards

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: YES.

