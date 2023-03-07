Denver Nuggets will host Chicago Bulls for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Denver Nuggets and Chicago Bulls will face each other in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Chicago Bulls vs Denver Nuggets online free on FuboTV]

The leaders of the Western Conference, the Denver Nuggets want to continue at the top, where for the moment they are very comfortable and with a wide difference over the rest of the teams: nothing less than a record of 46-19, compared to 38 -25 from the Memphis Grizzlies, who are second. of course, to stay there they must win.

And they have a good chance to do it and to win their fifth consecutive game since their rivals will be the Chicago Bulls, who with a record of 29-36 are in the fight for Play-in positions in the Eastern Conference. They have one victory less than the Washington Wizards, last qualified, although two more defeats. The Bulls also need to quickly end their two-game losing streak.

When will Chicago Bulls vs Denver Nuggets be played?

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Chicago Bulls and Denver Nuggets at the Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado this Wednesday, March 8 at 9:00 PM (ET).

Chicago Bulls vs Denver Nuggets: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Chicago Bulls vs Denver Nuggets

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Chicago Bulls and Denver Nuggets in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ALT.

