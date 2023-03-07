Oklahoma City Thunder will visit Phoenix Suns for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Phoenix Suns will play against Oklahoma City Thunder in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The fight for the Play-in position is more interesting than ever. At least 5 teams are separated by a very little difference and among all of them the last qualified will come out, who will have to play their last chance to reach the Playoffs. One of them is the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Of course, for the OKC each game is essential since the great parity that exists in that area of the standings, a victory allows you to go up a lot or go down a lot in the positions. Their rivals will be the Phoenix Suns, who with the arrival of Kevin Durant have become the main candidates for the ring and want to continue showing why.

When will Oklahoma City Thunder vs Phoenix Suns be played?

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Oklahoma City Thunder and Phoenix Suns at the Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona this Wednesday, March 8 at 9:00 PM (ET).

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Phoenix Suns: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Phoenix Suns

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Oklahoma City Thunder and Phoenix Suns in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: BSAZ.

