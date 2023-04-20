Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks face each other on Friday at Madison Square Garden for Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs First Round. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

This will be their 12th playoff game. The New York Knicks are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in nine direct duels to this day, while the Cleveland Cavaliers have celebrated a triumph in two matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on April 18, 2023, and it ended in a 107-90 win for the Cleveland Cavaliers at home in game 2. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again for Game 3.

When will Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks be played?

The 2023 NBA Playoffs First Round Game 3 between Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks will be played on Friday, April 21, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks

The third match to be played between Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks in the First Round of the NBA 2023 Playoffs, will be broadcast on Fubo (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options include ABC, ESPN 3.