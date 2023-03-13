Toronto Raptors will receive Denver Nuggets for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Denver Nuggets will visit Toronto Raptors in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Denver Nuggets vs Toronto Raptors online free on FuboTV]

The Denver Nuggets team continue as leaders of the Western Conference and of course they want to continue at the top. With a 46-22 record, they maintain a 6-game advantage against the Sacramento Kings' 40-26 record, but they want to finish the regular season in first place and for that they must win.

Their rivals will be the Toronto Raptors, who despite their irregularities, remain in the fight for the Play-in positions in the Eastern Conference. Currently with a 32-36 record they are in 9th place, and of course they want to stay there or even challenge the Atlanta Hawks for 8th place.

When will Denver Nuggets vs Toronto Raptors be played?

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Denver Nuggets and Toronto Raptors at the Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada will take place this Tuesday, March 14 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Denver Nuggets vs Toronto Raptors: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Toronto Raptors

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Denver Nuggets and Toronto Raptors can be watched in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBA TV.

