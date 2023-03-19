Golden State Warriors will visit Houston Rockets for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

The Golden State Warriors continue in the fight for the Playoff positions, with several teams fighting for the prized 5th and 6th place. At the moment, with a 36-36 record, they are in seventh place with the same number of victories as the Dallas Mavericks, but with one more loss.

They need to win since there is little left for the end of the season and they are also on a 3-game losing streak. And they have a good chance to return to victory with one of the worst teams of the season. The Houston Rockets have not fought for anything for a long time and only hope to finish the season to wait for the moment of the 2023 Draft.

When will Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets be played?

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center, Houston, Texas will take place this Monday, March 20 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets can be watched in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBCS-BA.

