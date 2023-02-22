Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers face each other on Thursday at Crypto.com Arena for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Watch Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers will clash at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles in the regular 2022-2023 NBA Season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this NBA game in the US.

[Watch Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers online free on FuboTV]

This will be their 434th regular-season game. The Los Angeles Lakers are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 259 direct duels to this day, while the Golden State Warriors have celebrated a triumph in 173 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on February 11, 2023, and it ended in a 109-103 win for the Lakers away. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again in the 2022-2023 NBA season.

When will Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers be played?

The 2022-23 NBA regular season game between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers will be played on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers

The match to be played between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers in the regular NBA 2022/23 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options include TNT, TNT Web.