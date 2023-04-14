Golden State Warriors will visit Sacramento Kings for the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors will face each other in what will be the Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

An interesting series will take place when these two rivals face each other in search of a place in the conference semifinals. On the one hand there will be the Sacramento Kings, who had a good regular season and after several years they can play playoffs again. Of course, they will look for this return to be the best possible.

But they will not have it easy since their rivals will be the Golden State Warriors, the last champions and one of the main contenders to win the ring as they did in 2022. Although their regular season was not the best, they hope to recover their best level and be once again in the finals.

When will Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings be played?

The game for the 2023 NBA Playoffs between Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California will take place this Saturday, April 15 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings

This 2023 NBA Playoffs game between Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other option: ABC.

