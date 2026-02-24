Thibaut Courtois defends Vinicius Jr, takes a shot at Jose Mourinho after Gianluca Prestianni incident in Benfica-Real Madrid

The Real Madrid locker room was tense following their Champions League clash against Benfica, and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois did not shy away from addressing the situation. The controversy surrounding the alleged racist insults involving Vinicius Jr. and Gianluca Prestianni overshadowed the team’s 1–0 victory in the first leg.

Recently, Benfica president publicly defended Gianluca Prestianni amid racism allegations, which triggered debates across social media and sports outlets, as UEFA dismissed the complaint filed by Benfica after their Champions League loss to Real Madrid.

Courtois made his stance clear: “Mourinho? It’s disappointing to use the Vini celebration as an excuse. You can’t use that to justify a possible racism episode,” he said according to @MadridXtra on X. His remarks underline Real Madrid’s view that celebrations should not be conflated with alleged misconduct, highlighting the solidarity within the squad.

Mourinho’s legal moves stir additional debate

Mourinho reportedly makes legal decision for Benfica’s second leg, a move that continues to divide opinions and intensifies the narrative around the incident. Courtois’ criticism reinforces the perception that the matter should be addressed carefully and fairly.

Vinicius Jr. of Real Madrid speaks to Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of SL Benfica. Leagu Angel Martinez/Getty Images

What’s next for Vinicius Jr. and Real Madrid

As the Champions League progresses, Vinicius Jr.’s focus will be crucial the team’s success. Real Madrid will face Benfica on Wednesday at the Santiago Bernabeu, in the second leg.

