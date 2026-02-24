Trending topics:
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Thibaut Courtois defends Vinicius Jr, takes a shot at Jose Mourinho after Gianluca Prestianni incident in Benfica-Real Madrid

Thibaut Courtois defended Vinicius Jr. and criticized Jose Mourinho’s approach after the Gianluca Prestianni incident, adding tension to the Benfica–Real Madrid Champions League clash ahead of the second leg.

By Alexander Rosquez

Follow us on Google!
Thibaut Courtois of Real Madrid reacts at the end of the UEFA Champions League match against Benfica.
© Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/Getty ImagesThibaut Courtois of Real Madrid reacts at the end of the UEFA Champions League match against Benfica.

The Real Madrid locker room was tense following their Champions League clash against Benfica, and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois did not shy away from addressing the situation. The controversy surrounding the alleged racist insults involving Vinicius Jr. and Gianluca Prestianni overshadowed the team’s 1–0 victory in the first leg.

Recently, Benfica president publicly defended Gianluca Prestianni amid racism allegations, which triggered debates across social media and sports outlets, as UEFA dismissed the complaint filed by Benfica after their Champions League loss to Real Madrid.

Courtois made his stance clear: “Mourinho? It’s disappointing to use the Vini celebration as an excuse. You can’t use that to justify a possible racism episode,” he said according to @MadridXtra on X. His remarks underline Real Madrid’s view that celebrations should not be conflated with alleged misconduct, highlighting the solidarity within the squad.

Advertisement

Mourinho’s legal moves stir additional debate

Mourinho reportedly makes legal decision for Benfica’s second leg, a move that continues to divide opinions and intensifies the narrative around the incident. Courtois’ criticism reinforces the perception that the matter should be addressed carefully and fairly.

Vinicius Jr. of Real Madrid speaks to Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of SL Benfica. Leagu Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Vinicius Jr. of Real Madrid speaks to Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of SL Benfica. Leagu Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Advertisement

What’s next for Vinicius Jr. and Real Madrid

Benfica react to UEFA’s punishment of Prestianni over Vinicius allegations with strong statement ahead of rematch vs Real Madrid

see also

Benfica react to UEFA’s punishment of Prestianni over Vinicius allegations with strong statement ahead of rematch vs Real Madrid

As the Champions League progresses, Vinicius Jr.’s focus will be crucial the team’s success. Real Madrid will face Benfica on Wednesday at the Santiago Bernabeu, in the second leg.

Survey

Should Mourinho have used Vinicius Jr.’s celebration as a defense in the Benfica incident?

already voted 0 people

Advertisement
Alexander Rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
ALSO READ
Benfica president publicly defends Gianluca Prestianni amid racism allegations
Soccer

Benfica president publicly defends Gianluca Prestianni amid racism allegations

UEFA dismisses complaint filed by Benfica after Champions League loss against Real Madrid
Soccer

UEFA dismisses complaint filed by Benfica after Champions League loss against Real Madrid

Gianluca Prestianni reportedly can get revenge against Vinicius and Mbappe after a UEFA Champions League sanction
Soccer

Gianluca Prestianni reportedly can get revenge against Vinicius and Mbappe after a UEFA Champions League sanction

How many draft prospects are participating at the 2026 NFL Combine?
NFL

How many draft prospects are participating at the 2026 NFL Combine?

Better Collective Logo