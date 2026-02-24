Los Angeles Dodgers’ highest-paid players in 2026: Who tops the list?

The financial structure of the Los Angeles Dodgers continues to reflect an era defined by ambition and high expectations. As the 2026 season approaches, attention naturally turns to the players whose contracts sit at the very top of the payroll hierarchy.
Stars such as Shohei Ohtani and Kylie Tucker have helped shape a roster built to contend year after year. Their presence not only elevates performance on the field, but also underscores the franchise’s commitment to maintaining one of the league’s most competitive cores.
In the MLB, their salary landscape offers a clear signal of priorities. The names leading the earnings list represent more than individual value — they embody the organization’s long-term vision and pursuit of sustained success.
Who are the highest-paid Dodgers in 2026?
As the Dodgers head into the 2026 season with one of baseball’s most eye-catching payrolls, topping an estimated $410 million+ in luxury-tax commitments, a handful of star names dominate the team’s financial picture.
At the top stands the two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani, whose massive 10-year, $700 million contract still makes him one of the highest-paid players in the game. Despite much of that sum being deferred, their structure his deal to retain elite talent while managing annual payroll figures.
Kylie Tucker and Shohei Ohtani (Source: Mike Christy/Getty Images)
Hot on Ohtani’s heels is newly acquired slugger Kyle Tucker, who agreed to a four-year, $240 million deal with LA — giving him among the largest average annual salaries in baseball and cementing his role as a cornerstone bat.
From historic contracts to strategic roster construction, the list of the Dodgers’ top earners offers a glimpse into how Los Angeles has positioned itself for sustained contention in 2026 and beyond…
|Player
|Position
|Earnings
|Type
|Shohei Ohtani
|SP/DH
|$70 million
|Free agent
|Kyle Tucker
|RF
|$60 million
|Free agent
|Blake Snell
|SP
|$36.4 million
|Free agent
|Mookie Betts
|SS
|$30.4 million
|Extension
|Tyler Glasnow
|SP
|$30 million
|Extension
|Freddie Freeman
|1B
|$27 million
|Free agent
|Edwin Diaz
|RP
|$18.5 million
|Free agent
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|SP
|$12 million
|Free agent
|Max Muncy
|3B
|$10 million
|Extension
|Will Smith
|C
|$8 million
|Extension
|Tommy Edman
|CF
|$6 million
|Extension
|Tanner Scott
|RP
|$5.7 million
|Free agent
|Teoscar Hernandez
|LF
|$4 million
|Free agent
|Hyeseong Kim
|2B
|$3.7 million
|Free agent
|Alex Vesia
|RP
|$3.5 million
|Arbitration 2