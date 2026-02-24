Trending topics:
MLB

Los Angeles Dodgers’ highest-paid players in 2026: Who tops the list?

Payroll decisions often reveal a franchise’s direction and the spotlight now falls on the Los Angeles Dodgers as contract values shape the roster’s identity in 2026. Big investments, long-term commitments and star power frame the conversation.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

Follow us on Google!
Shohei Ohtani poses for a photo during Los Angeles Dodgers Photo Day in 2026.
© Mike Christy/Getty ImagesShohei Ohtani poses for a photo during Los Angeles Dodgers Photo Day in 2026.

The financial structure of the Los Angeles Dodgers continues to reflect an era defined by ambition and high expectations. As the 2026 season approaches, attention naturally turns to the players whose contracts sit at the very top of the payroll hierarchy.

Stars such as Shohei Ohtani and Kylie Tucker have helped shape a roster built to contend year after year. Their presence not only elevates performance on the field, but also underscores the franchise’s commitment to maintaining one of the league’s most competitive cores.

In the MLB, their salary landscape offers a clear signal of priorities. The names leading the earnings list represent more than individual value — they embody the organization’s long-term vision and pursuit of sustained success.

Advertisement

Who are the highest-paid Dodgers in 2026?

As the Dodgers head into the 2026 season with one of baseball’s most eye-catching payrolls, topping an estimated $410 million+ in luxury-tax commitments, a handful of star names dominate the team’s financial picture.

At the top stands the two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani, whose massive 10-year, $700 million contract still makes him one of the highest-paid players in the game. Despite much of that sum being deferred, their structure his deal to retain elite talent while managing annual payroll figures.

Advertisement
Kylie Tucker and Shohei Ohtani (Source: Mike Christy/Getty Images)

Kylie Tucker and Shohei Ohtani (Source: Mike Christy/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Dodgers spring training schedule: All the games in their preseason calendar

see also

Los Angeles Dodgers spring training schedule: All the games in their preseason calendar

Hot on Ohtani’s heels is newly acquired slugger Kyle Tucker, who agreed to a four-year, $240 million deal with LA — giving him among the largest average annual salaries in baseball and cementing his role as a cornerstone bat.

Advertisement

From historic contracts to strategic roster construction, the list of the Dodgers’ top earners offers a glimpse into how Los Angeles has positioned itself for sustained contention in 2026 and beyond…

PlayerPositionEarningsType
Shohei OhtaniSP/DH$70 millionFree agent
Kyle TuckerRF$60 millionFree agent
Blake SnellSP$36.4 millionFree agent
Mookie BettsSS$30.4 millionExtension
Tyler GlasnowSP$30 millionExtension
Freddie Freeman1B$27 millionFree agent
Edwin DiazRP$18.5 millionFree agent
Yoshinobu YamamotoSP$12 millionFree agent
Max Muncy3B$10 millionExtension
Will SmithC$8 millionExtension
Tommy EdmanCF$6 millionExtension
Tanner ScottRP$5.7 millionFree agent
Teoscar HernandezLF$4 millionFree agent
Hyeseong Kim2B$3.7 millionFree agent
Alex VesiaRP$3.5 millionArbitration 2
(Source: Spotrac and Yahoo Sports)
Advertisement
Ariadna Pinheiro
Ariadna Pinheiro
ALSO READ
NY Mets' Soto follows NY Yankees star’s example with bold warning for Ohtani
MLB

NY Mets' Soto follows NY Yankees star’s example with bold warning for Ohtani

Dodgers’ key player with Shohei Ohtani clarifies spring training availability over Dave Roberts remarks
MLB

Dodgers’ key player with Shohei Ohtani clarifies spring training availability over Dave Roberts remarks

Dodgers teammate of Shohei Ohtani reveals strategy for achieving season’s first milestone
MLB

Dodgers teammate of Shohei Ohtani reveals strategy for achieving season’s first milestone

What happens if Inter Milan win, tie or lose vs Bodo/Glimt today in 2026 UEFA Champions League KO playoff phase leg 2?
Soccer

What happens if Inter Milan win, tie or lose vs Bodo/Glimt today in 2026 UEFA Champions League KO playoff phase leg 2?

Better Collective Logo