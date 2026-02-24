Los Angeles Dodgers’ highest-paid players in 2026: Who tops the list?

The financial structure of the Los Angeles Dodgers continues to reflect an era defined by ambition and high expectations. As the 2026 season approaches, attention naturally turns to the players whose contracts sit at the very top of the payroll hierarchy.

Stars such as Shohei Ohtani and Kylie Tucker have helped shape a roster built to contend year after year. Their presence not only elevates performance on the field, but also underscores the franchise’s commitment to maintaining one of the league’s most competitive cores.

In the MLB, their salary landscape offers a clear signal of priorities. The names leading the earnings list represent more than individual value — they embody the organization’s long-term vision and pursuit of sustained success.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who are the highest-paid Dodgers in 2026?

As the Dodgers head into the 2026 season with one of baseball’s most eye-catching payrolls, topping an estimated $410 million+ in luxury-tax commitments, a handful of star names dominate the team’s financial picture.

At the top stands the two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani, whose massive 10-year, $700 million contract still makes him one of the highest-paid players in the game. Despite much of that sum being deferred, their structure his deal to retain elite talent while managing annual payroll figures.

Advertisement

Kylie Tucker and Shohei Ohtani (Source: Mike Christy/Getty Images)

Advertisement

see also Los Angeles Dodgers spring training schedule: All the games in their preseason calendar

Hot on Ohtani’s heels is newly acquired slugger Kyle Tucker, who agreed to a four-year, $240 million deal with LA — giving him among the largest average annual salaries in baseball and cementing his role as a cornerstone bat.

Advertisement

From historic contracts to strategic roster construction, the list of the Dodgers’ top earners offers a glimpse into how Los Angeles has positioned itself for sustained contention in 2026 and beyond…

Player Position Earnings Type Shohei Ohtani SP/DH $70 million Free agent Kyle Tucker RF $60 million Free agent Blake Snell SP $36.4 million Free agent Mookie Betts SS $30.4 million Extension Tyler Glasnow SP $30 million Extension Freddie Freeman 1B $27 million Free agent Edwin Diaz RP $18.5 million Free agent Yoshinobu Yamamoto SP $12 million Free agent Max Muncy 3B $10 million Extension Will Smith C $8 million Extension Tommy Edman CF $6 million Extension Tanner Scott RP $5.7 million Free agent Teoscar Hernandez LF $4 million Free agent Hyeseong Kim 2B $3.7 million Free agent Alex Vesia RP $3.5 million Arbitration 2 (Source: Spotrac and Yahoo Sports)

Advertisement