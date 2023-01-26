Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors face each other on Friday at Chase Center for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Golden State Warriors will clash with Toronto Raptors at Chase Center in San Francisco in the regular 2022-2023 NBA Season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this NBA game in the US. You can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.

This will be their 52nd regular-season game. The Golden State Warriors are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 31 direct duels to this day, while the Toronto Raptors have celebrated a triumph in 20 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on December 18, 2022, and it ended in a 126-110 win for the Warriors away. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again in the 2022-2023 NBA season.

Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors: Date

The 2022-23 NBA regular season game between Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors will be played on Friday, January 27, 2023, at at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors in NBA 2022-23

The match to be played between Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors in the regular NBA 2022/23 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options include NBA TV, NBC Sports Bay Area.