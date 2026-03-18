Where to watch Club America vs Philadelphia Union live in the USA: 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Club America receive Philadelphia Union for the second leg of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup round of 16. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Club America vs Philadelphia Union live in the USA on Fubo]

After earning a 1–0 road victory in the first leg, Club America hold the advantage as the Round of 16 matchup in the CONCACAF Champions Cup shifts to Mexico. Las Aguilas have taken the early edge, but the series remains wide open with just one goal separating the teams.

Philadelphia Union, after this hard blow, know very well a chance slipped away at home, yet the narrow deficit keeps them firmly in the fight as they push for a comeback and a spot in the quarterfinals.

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When will the Club America vs Philadelphia Union match be played?

This second leg game in the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup round of 16 between Club America and Philadelphia Union will be played this Wednesday, March 18 at 9:00 PM (ET).

Cavan Sullivan of Philadelphia Union – Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

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Club America vs Philadelphia Union: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Club America vs Philadelphia Union in the USA

This 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup game between Club America and Philadelphia Union will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo. Other options: DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, FS1, UniMás, TUDN and ViX.