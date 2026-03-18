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Where to watch Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors live in the USA: 2025/2026 NBA regular season

Boston Celtics will face Golden State Warriors in a 2025/2026 NBA regular season game. Find out here all the details on when, where, and how to catch this game live in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

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Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics
© Ronald Cortes/Getty ImagesJayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics square off with Golden State Warriors in a 2025/2026 NBA regular season game. From the opening tip to the final buzzer, this matchup promises nonstop action. Don’t miss a moment—check here for game times and streaming details to watch it live!

[Watch Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors online in the US on Fubo]

A high-stakes showdown is on deck as the Boston Celtics continue their push for the top seed in the Eastern Conference, entering the matchup at 45-23 after back-to-back wins and sitting just three games behind the Detroit Pistons. Boston look to extend their streak against the Golden State Warriors.

The San Francisco side comes in at 33-35 following a gritty win over the Washington Wizards, aim to build momentum, sharpen their production, and climb the Western Conference standings in what promises to be a must-watch clash.

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When will the Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors match be played?

Boston Celtics play against Golden State Warriors this Wednesday, March 18, in a 2025/2026 NBA regular season gameThe game will start at 7:00 PM (ET).

Kristaps Porzingis of the Golden State Warriors – Greg Fiume/Getty Images

Kristaps Porzingis of the Golden State Warriors – Greg Fiume/Getty Images

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Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM
CT: 6:00 PM
MT: 5:00 PM
PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors in the USA

Catch this 2025/2026 NBA regular season matchup between Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors in the USA on Fubo. Other options: ESPN.

Leonardo Herrera
Leonardo Herrera
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