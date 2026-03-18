Where to watch Inter Miami vs Nashville SC live in the USA: 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Inter Miami square off with Nashville SC for the second leg of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup round of 16. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Inter Miami vs Nashville SC live in the USA on Fubo]

After the first leg finished in a tense 0–0 draw, everything remains up for grabs in the Round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions Cup. Inter Miami will host the decisive second leg and hope home support makes the difference.

However, Nashville SC has already proven it can compete with the tournament favorites. With Lionel Messi and company chasing a quarterfinal spot, the stage is set for a high-stakes showdown fans won’t want to miss.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Inter Miami vs Nashville SC match be played?

This second leg game in the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup round of 16 between Inter Miami and Nashville SC will be played this Wednesday, March 18 at 7:00 PM (ET).

Patrick Yazbek of Nashville SC – Chris Carter/Getty Images

Advertisement

Inter Miami vs Nashville SC: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Inter Miami vs Nashville SC in the USA

This 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup game between Inter Miami and Nashville SC will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo. Other options: DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, FS1, UniMás, TUDN and ViX.