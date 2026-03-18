Where to watch Bayern vs Atalanta in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Bayern play against Atalanta in the second leg of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League round of 16. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

[Watch Bayern vs Atalanta online in the US on Fubo]

The Round of 16 clash in the UEFA Champions League quickly became one of the most one-sided ties of the round. Bayern Munich were heavy favorites against Atalanta, but few expected the Italians to collapse the way they did, suffering a stunning 6–1 defeat at home in the first leg.

With a massive aggregate lead, Bayern now return home aiming to officially punch their ticket to the quarterfinals, while Atalanta look to salvage some pride and end the matchup on a better note.

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When will the Bayern vs Atalanta match be played?

Bayern will host Atalanta this Wednesday, March 18, in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16. The game is set to kick off at 4:00 PM (ET).

Nikola Krstovic of Atalanta – Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

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Bayern vs Atalanta: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

How to watch Bayern vs Atalanta in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Bayern and Atalanta. Catch all the action live on Fubo. Other options: Paramount+, DirecTV Stream, CBS Sports Network and ViX.