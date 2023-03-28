Houston Rockets will visit Brooklyn Nets for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Brooklyn Nets will receive Houston Rockets in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

Many changes have taken place in the Brooklyn Nets roster, but without a doubt the most notorious were the departures of its two main stars: Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Many thought that with the departure of these two players, the Nets would no longer fight for playoff positions. For the moment these omens have not been fulfilled.

With a 40-35 record, the Nets are the last playoff qualifiers in the Eastern Conference, and they will need more wins to retain their spot as the Miami Heat are close behind. And they have a good chance of winning since their rivals will be the Houston Rockets, who already eliminated from the Playoffs, so they don't play for nothing.

When will Houston Rockets vs Brooklyn Nets be played?

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Houston Rockets and Brooklyn Nets the Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York will take place this Wednesday, March 29 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Houston Rockets vs Brooklyn Nets: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Houston Rockets vs Brooklyn Nets

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Houston Rockets and Brooklyn Nets can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ESPN.

