Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers will face each other in what will be the Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

It's the first playoff game for both teams, and both are gearing up for what will undoubtedly be a tough series. especially when these two rivals face each other, whose forces are quite even, but who have a clear favorite to win and advance to the Conference semifinals.

They are none other than the Phoenix Suns, who are title contenders, especially with the arrival of Kevin Durant. However, the Los Angeles Clippers have proven to be a tough team that can take on anyone in the Conference. It will be important for them to win at least one game on the road, and this could be the opportunity.

When will Los Angeles Clippers vs Phoenix Suns be played?

The game for the 2023 NBA Playoffs between Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns at the Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona will take place this Sunday, April 16 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Los Angeles Clippers vs Phoenix Suns: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Clippers vs Phoenix Suns

This 2023 NBA Playoffs game between Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns can be watched in the United States on DirecTV Stream. Other option: TNT.

