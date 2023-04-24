Phoenix Suns will face Los Angeles Clippers for the Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers will face each other in what will be the Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Los Angeles Clippers vs Phoenix Suns online free in the US on Fubo]

The great favorites to win this first round playoff series, although it was known that it was not going to be easy, were the Phoenix Suns. The start with a 115-110 loss was an example of this, and the Los Angeles Clippers hoped to achieve the feat.

However, from here everything was favorable to the Arizona franchise, who first won Game 2 to equalize the series, and then beat the Clippers in the two games they had to play at Crypto.com Arena. The 3-1 leaves everything very complicated for the Los Angeles team, for which now it will be victory or elimination.

When will Los Angeles Clippers vs Phoenix Suns be played?

The game for the 2023 NBA Playoffs between Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns at the Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona will take place this Tuesday, April 25 at 9:00 PM (ET).

Los Angeles Clippers vs Phoenix Suns: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Clippers vs Phoenix Suns

This 2023 NBA Playoffs game between Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial). Other options: TNT.

