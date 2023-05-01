Los Angeles Lakers will visit Golden State Warriors for the Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Conference semifinal. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Golden State Warriors will play against Los Angeles Lakers in what will be the Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Conference semifinals. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

It is the first game of a semifinal that promises to be very tough. On the one hand there will be the Los Angeles Lakers, who have already shown that they are a totally different team from the one that started the season, not only because they managed to qualify for the Playoffs after a very bad start, but also because they eliminated the tough Memphis Grizzlies with authority.

They are undoubtedly now showing the true potential of a team looking to reach the conference finals. But they won't have it easy since their rivals will be the Golden State Warriors, the last champions and one of the main candidates for the title. They come from eliminating the Sacramento Kings in a tough series and now they are looking once again reach the finals.

When will Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors be played?

The game for the 2023 NBA Playoffs between Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center, San Francisco, California will take place this Tuesday, May 2 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors

This 2023 NBA Playoffs game between Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors can be watched in the United States on DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial). Other options: TNT.

