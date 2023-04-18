Memphis Grizzlies will receive Los Angeles Lakers for the Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Los Angeles Lakers will visit Memphis Grizzlies in what will be the Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

Although the big favorites to win this series are the Memphis Grizzlies, the Los Angeles Lakers gave a blow of authority in the first game as visitors of the first round series by 128-112, a result that generates illusions among the fans of the California team.

It's a great start, but they know it won't be enough and they need to keep winning to be able to aspire to the Conference semifinals. On the local side, it is very necessary for them to win because, although a 2-0 result is not a definitive result, it will be difficult to reverse, especially since it would be two defeats at home. That is why they will look to go 1-1 to Los Angeles.

When will Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies be played?

The game for the 2023 NBA Playoffs between Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies at the FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee will take place this Wednesday, April 19 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies

This 2023 NBA Playoffs game between Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial). Other option: TNT.

