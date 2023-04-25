Memphis Grizzlies will face Los Angeles Lakers for the Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Memphis Grizzlies will play against Los Angeles Lakers in what will be the Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The performance of the Los Angeles Lakers is already ceasing to be a surprise. They are a completely different team from the one that started the season, which seemed destined for failure just like last season in which they couldn't even qualify for the Play-in.

But now they are more solid than ever, and proof of this is their first two games at home, which they won in a good way. The series is now 3-1 and with one more win they would advance to the Conference semifinals. For the Memphis Grizzlies, from now on, there is no margin for error: it will be victory or elimination.

When will Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies be played?

The game for the 2023 NBA Playoffs between Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies at the FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee take place this Wednesday, April 26 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies

This 2023 NBA Playoffs game between Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial). Other options: TNT.

