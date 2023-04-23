Memphis Grizzlies will visit Los Angeles Lakers for the Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Los Angeles Lakers will play against Memphis Grizzlies in what will be the Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers online free in the US on Fubo]

The performance of the Los Angeles Lakers continues to amaze. The growth of the team from a very bad start to the season until now has been really promising, so much so that the favoritism of the Memphis Grizzlies seems to be fading.

After winning Game 1, LeBron James' team lost Game 2, to take the series 1-1 to Los Angeles. There, they show their best levele and won Game 3 111-101. Now they will seek to put everything 3-1. For the Grizzlies, although they are still favorites, the only thing left is to win since reversing a 3-1 loss against these tough Lakers will be very difficult.

When will Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers be played?

The game for the 2023 NBA Playoffs between Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California will take place this Monday, April 24 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers

This 2023 NBA Playoffs game between Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial). Other option: TNT.

