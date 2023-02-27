Milwaukee Bucks will visit Brooklyn Nets for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Brooklyn Nets will face Milwaukee Bucks in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The Milwaukee Bucks' positive streak continues to grow and they are getting closer to snatching first place from the Boston Celtics. There are already 14 consecutive victories and they want to go for the 15th. The difference with the Massachusetts franchise is only 1 victory, and now they will seek to match them.

Their rivals are the Brooklyn Nets, who after the sale of their two main stars, Durant and Irving, seem to have resigned themselves to more modest goals this season. They are 3-7 in their last 10 games and have two consecutive losses. At the moment, with a 34-26 they are in the Playoffs zone, but they must win if they want to stay there.

When will Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets be played?

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets will be played at the Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York this Tuesday, February 28 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: YES.

