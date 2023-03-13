Phoenix Suns will face Milwaukee Bucks for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

An interesting game will take place between teams from the East and the West, and not only because they are two of the best in the regular season, but also because many are encouraged to predict that these two rivals will face each other in the NBA finals, as it was They did two seasons ago.

The Milwaukee Bucks are the leaders of the Eastern Conference and have the best regular season record. Of course, they want to continue on the path of triumph. Although they will not have it easy since their rivals will be the Phoenix Suns, currently in fourth place in the West, but who are the main favorites for the ring, especially when they recover their star Kevin Durant.

When will Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns be played?

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns at the Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona will take place this Tuesday, March 14 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns can be watched in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBA TV.

