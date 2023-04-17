New York Knicks will visit Cleveland Cavaliers for the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Cleveland Cavaliers will host New York Knicks in what will be the Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The duels between the 4th and 5th are usually the most even in the first round of the Playoffs and this was demonstrated by these two rivals in the first game, where the victory went to the New York Knicks by just four points difference: 101- 97, important for what is to come.

When a team does not have home advantage, it is important to get a win away as soon as possible. The Knicks have done it, but they know that it won't be enough. They need to keep winning. In the case of the Cleveland Cavaliers, two losses at home would leave them very complicated, so they must win to go 1-1 to New York.

When will New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers be played?

The game for the 2023 NBA Playoffs between New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio will take place this Tuesday, April 18 at 7:30 PM (ET).

New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers

This 2023 NBA Playoffs game between New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers can be watched in the United States on DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial). Other option: TNT.

